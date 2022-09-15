7th Pay Commission DA hike: Government employees may get 4% hike soon

Representational Image

The Central Government is expected to announce the revised Dearness Allowance(DA) and Dearness Relief(DR) rates for Central Government Employees and Pensioners soon. The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations are used to determine the central government employees' and pensioners' monthly salaries, pensions, and DA/DR rates.

It is anticipated that the DA/DR rate will rise from the current 34% to 38%. After the Union Cabinet meeting, which is headed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the announcement will be made. According to other reports, the DA/DR hike file has already been delivered to the Union Cabinet office; all that is needed now is the final approval.

In general, the DA/DR matter is always approved by the government. The DA/DR hike is now crucial for Central Government Employees and Pensioners because inflation has already surpassed RBI estimates.

DA/DR hike calculation:

Here is an example of how the salary and pension will rise in the event that DA/DR rates rise by 4% to 38%: