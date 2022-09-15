Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

7th Pay Commission DA hike: Government employees may get 4% hike soon

This month, the government may announce a raise in the daily allowance, with some speculating that it will occur around the festival of Navratri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

7th Pay Commission DA hike: Government employees may get 4% hike soon
Representational Image
The Central Government is expected to announce the revised Dearness Allowance(DA) and Dearness Relief(DR) rates for Central Government Employees and Pensioners soon. The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations are used to determine the central government employees' and pensioners' monthly salaries, pensions, and DA/DR rates.
 
It is anticipated that the DA/DR rate will rise from the current 34% to 38%. After the Union Cabinet meeting, which is headed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the announcement will be made. According to other reports, the DA/DR hike file has already been delivered to the Union Cabinet office; all that is needed now is the final approval.
 
In general, the DA/DR matter is always approved by the government. The DA/DR hike is now crucial for Central Government Employees and Pensioners because inflation has already surpassed RBI estimates.
 
DA/DR hike calculation:
 
Here is an example of how the salary and pension will rise in the event that DA/DR rates rise by 4% to 38%:
  • The DA/DR at a 38% rate equals Rs 9500 if the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 25,000. The DA/DR amount is Rs 8500 at a 34% rate. As a result, the salary will rise by Rs. 1000 (Rs 950- Rs 850).
  • The DA/DR at a 38% rate is Rs 13,300 if the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 35,000. The DA/DR amount is Rs 11,900 at a 34% rate. As a result, the salary will rise by Rs. 1400 (13,300 – 11,000).
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.