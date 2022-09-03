7th Pay Commission: DA hike for central government employees to be given this month, check latest updates

The central government employees' wait is finally over because they will likely soon receive their Dearness Allowance (DA). The DA funding is anticipated to arrive this month. At the end of this month, the announcement is most likely to be made. The DA will be paid in addition to the September wage.



This Navratri, the employees of the central government will receive a present. On September 28, the third day of Navratri, the announcement is anticipated to be made. The DA will be issued starting in July 2022. The DA will be 38% as of July 1, 2022. The employees will also receive a two-month DA arrear.



What day does the 38% DA amount come?



The Dearness allowance for central government employees is 38% following a 4% rise. Most likely, the September 2022 salary will include the new Dearness Allowance. The central workers will also receive a two-month DA arrear for July and August. given that the DA rise would take effect on July 1, 2022. Around the time of Navratri, the government anticipated making the payment. This holiday season, it's anticipated that the central government's employees will receive a large salary.



Salary Difference



According to the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the minimum basic wage is Rs 18,000 per month, whereas the basic wage for a cabinet secretary is Rs 56,900. The calculation yields Rs 6840 on an annual basis and Rs 720 monthly with a 38% DA boost. This is for the Rs. 18000 minimum basic salary. The maximum annual basic salary is Rs. 27,312, per person. For this pay category, the profits will be about Rs 2,276 compared to the 34% increase.



The extent of the DA hike?



The six-monthly figures for the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, or AICPI-IW, were issued. The index increased in this by 0.2 points to 129.2 points. This serves as a standard for the federal government in determining the dearness allowance for its employees. The DA has increased by 4% to reach 38% due to the increase in the index.



It is anticipated that this will benefit approximately one million central government employees and retirees.