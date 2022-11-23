Search icon
7th Pay Commission: DA, DR and HRA hiked for government employees of THIS state, check details here

7th Pay Commission news: This announcement will benefit 68,000 regular state government employees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for the state government employees in line with the central pay commission (CPC) recommendations.

The employees will now get a DA/DR of 38% from the earlier 34% with effect from July 1, 2022. This announcement will benefit 68,000 regular employees. Its estimated annual financial implication will be about Rs 120 crore. 

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu said House Rent Allowance (HRA) will be given to all government employees who do not have official accommodation with effect from January 1, 2023. Its estimated annual financial implication will be about Rs 42 crore. CM Khandu further announced that non-practising allowance (NPA) would be paid to government doctors.

"Given the role of our doctors in creating a healthy society, the government has decided to give a non-practising allowance to those opting for the same as per the 7th CPC. It will come into force from January 1, 2023 and its estimated annual financial implication will be about Rs 10 crore," Arunachal CMO said.

