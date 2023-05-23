Search icon
7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Uttarakhand government employees; details inside

DA hike news: More than 3 lakh government employees and pensioners will get the benefit of dearness allowance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand government has given its nod to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by 4%. More than 3 lakh government employees and pensioners will benefit from the decision, according to a government statement. As of now, Uttarakhand government employees are getting a 38% dearness allowance. But after the 4% hike, their DA has now raised to 42%.

Approval has been given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to increase the dearness allowance in the interest of state employees and pensioners, the statement added. How much DA will increase? Now the total annual dearness allowance on the basic salary of Rs 18,000 will be Rs 90,720 (annually).

Currently, at 38%, employees with Rs 18,000 basic pay get Rs 6,840 dearness allowance monthly. After the hike, the employees will get Rs 7,560 per month. If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 18,000 per month then 18000 x 42 / 100 = 7560

Meanwhile, CM Dhami Sunday said that the BJP will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next year's general elections. "PM Modi has done unprecedented work in the last nine years. We will win all the five Lok Sabha seats from here and send them with more votes," said Dhami after the BJP State Working Committee meeting held on Saturday.

READ | Rs 2000 notes withdrawn: Move over UPI! Now 2000 notes become customer favourite in Delhi markets

In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
