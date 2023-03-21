Search icon
7th Pay Commission DA hike announcement update: Buzz around expected cabinet meeting

Central government is reportedly set to conduct a crucial meeting tomorrow (March 22) which may be followed by the DA hike announcement

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

7th Pay Commission DA hike announcement update: Buzz around expected cabinet meeting
7th Pay Commission DA hike announcement update: Buzz around expected cabinet meeting | File Photo

Anticipation as well as buzz is increasing around the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) for lakhs of central government employees. A 4 percent DA hike is believed to be provided this time by the Centre under the 7th Pay Commission rules. The DA hike could be announced at any time. After the speculated Holi announcement did not take place, latest reports claim that the announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

While an official update is still to be made, reports have suggested that the central government may conduct a crucial meeting tomorrow (March 22) which may be followed by the DA hike announcement. Wednesday is also the first day of Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious 9-day fasting festival.

Central government employees will be hoping that the buzz around the cabinet meeting is true. A 4 percent hike in DA will take the figure to 42 percent from the current 38 percent. If the eventual announcement is 4 percent, the first hike of 2023 will be similar to the second hike of last year and a percent more than the January 2022 hike. 

 

