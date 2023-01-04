7th Pay Commission: DA, fitment factor hike, salary increase; latest UPDATES employees must know

File photo

7th Pay Commission latest news today: In a good news for lakhs of central government employees who are hoping to receive a New Year gift from the Centre, it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre would increase the Fitment Factor in January. It is to be noted that central government employees across India has been demanding the revision of the fitment factor.

The Central government employees have been seeking a hike in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times as 7th pay commission’s recommendations. The increase in fitment factor will benefit all central government employees.

Salary increase

If the Centre decides to increase fitment factor by 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260.

If the centre accept the demands of the employees, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680.

If the Centre accepts a 3 times hike in fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

The remuneration of central government employees is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

DA hike

In September 2022, the dearness allowance (DA) for central employees was raised from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. The DA hike makes employees entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively from 01.07.2022.