DA hike 2022: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces good news for MP government employees

7th Pay Commission latest news: In massive news from the state government employees for Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA), taking it to 34 percent.

This comes after the MP government employees saw their DA hiked by 11 percent last time to take it to 31 percent. The DA hike announcement was made by CM Chouhan on Twitter.

“At present our government servants of Madhya Pradesh get 31% dearness allowance. We had increased 11% together last time, but today we are deciding that now 34% dearness allowance will be given to the government servants of Madhya Pradesh.”

अभी मध्यप्रदेश के हमारे शासकीय सेवकों को 31% महंगाई भत्ता मिलता है।



11% हमने पिछली बार एक साथ बढ़ाया था, लेकिन आज हम फैसला कर रहे हैं कि अब 34% महंगाई भत्ता मध्यप्रदेश के शासकीय सेवकों को देंगे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2022

The state government will implement this decision from the salary for the month of August. MP government employees will get the benefit of this hike with the payouts received in September.

More than 7.5 lakh government employees will benefit from the move. The additional financial burden of the move on the state government is estimated to be Rs 625 crore, the CM said.

“There will be an additional financial burden of about Rs 625 crore on the government, but more than seven and a half lakh employee brothers and sisters will get the benefit, so we have taken this decision for their betterment. Best wishes!”

The big news for MP government employees comes as central government employees eagerly await the next DA hike, which is being speculated at 4 percent. The announcement could be made this week by the Centre.

