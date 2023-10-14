7th Pay Commission: Centre may match 2nd DA hike by year’s earlier hike for government employees, pensioners

According to media sources, the Centre may raise Dearness Allowance by 4% as several government employees and pensioners wait for a declaration on the increase.

7th Pay Commission news: The central government would soon announce an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and the dearness relief for pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission, as per media sources.

The DA hike announcement was initially set prior to Dusshera, however, current sources indicate that the the government may make the announcement before the festivities around Diwali. A DA hike of 4% could be announced, as per reports.

The current DA rate of 42% would become 46% if the government chose to increase it by that much. However, there were a few reports which suggested that the government will increase DA by 3%, bringing it to 45%.

This increase would take effect on July 1, 2023, and would result in higher earnings for the month of November as well as back pay for the months of July through October.

Both 68 lakh pensioners and 47 lakh employees are set to gain from the announcement.