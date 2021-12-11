7th Pay Commission: Centre likely to increase DA on new year - Check new salary

The Central government is planning to give its employees a piece of good news at the beginning of 2022. As per reports, the central government is planning to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees under the 7th Pay Commission once again.

The expected hike that the employees may receive is up to 3 per cent. As per a leading daily, after this particular hike, the salary of central government employees will be hiked by Rs 20,000. Notably, the DA is generally hiked twice a year, anywhere between January and July.

For the unversed, the DA is given out as the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to the employees of the public sectors, as well as pensioners who worked in the same sector.

This year the DA of the central government employees was hiked by 31 per cent. This was given in the month of July and October. The decision came after the employees had to face a freeze in their hike for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July this year, the government had given out the first DA and DR hike and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent and later in October it was again increased by 3 per cent.

Not only this, as per reports, the Union government is also thinking of raising the fitment factor. In this, the salary of all public sector employees will increase. It was last hiked in 2016 for the central government employees.