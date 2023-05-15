Search icon
7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get big salary boost; likely to get 4% DA hike; check details

Central government employees could benefit greatly in the coming year as their wages may climb significantly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

DA Hike Alert: Employees of the central government could benefit greatly from July as their pay could grow significantly. This is due to a variety of factors, including an increase in dearness allowance, a modification to the fitment factor, and an adjustment to the HRA.

After the government enacted the 7 CPC in 2016, the minimum wage for employees sharply increased. This rise is once more possible at this time. According to media sources, steps are being taken to improve the employees' fit factor. The minimum wage for employees will grow when the fitting factor rises.

Previously, the Consumer Price Index (AICPI) with the base year 2001 was used to determine dearness allowance (DA) for central government personnel. However, at the beginning of September 2020, the central government altered the base year to 2016.

How much DA will be hiked? How much salary will be increased?
Every January 1 and July 1, dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are updated. Recent media sources indicate that the government would likely increase the dearness allowance by an additional 4% in July of this year. For those working for the central government, the current DA is 38%. However, if the increase of 4% in DA occurs, it will reach 42%. 

After the increase in the fitment factor, it is anticipated that the minimum wage of government workers will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 for central government employees. According to sources, the government would shortly update the dearness allowance (DA) and fitment factor. There isn't any official statement on this, though.

The current value of the common fitment factor is 2.57%. In other words, if a person receives a basic salary of Rs 18,000 in the 4200 Grade Pay, his total compensation will be Rs18,000 x 2.57, or Rs 46,260. The fitment ratio of 1.86 has been suggested by the 6th CPC.

Employees have asked for the fitting factor to be increased to 3.68. The increase will bring the minimum salary up to Rs 26,000 from its present level of Rs 18,000. 

(Also Read: Why Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore building to Manoj Modi, know property details)

 

