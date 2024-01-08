Headlines

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

Indian cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Rohit Sharma's biggest achievements with MI in IPL

9 foods worse than alcohol for liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

If implemented, then central government employees will get a decent hike in their salary.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

7th Pay Commission news: The New Year 2024 has already begun with much fervour and zeal. With the new year, central government employees are likely to get good news soon. If reports are to be believed, the central government may give two benefits to its employees this year -- an increase in dearness allowance (DA hike) and House Rent Allowance (HRA). Presently, central government employees are getting a dearness allowance at the rate of 46 per cent. The Centre may hike DA by 4 per cent. After this, the DA will be increased to 50 per cent.

If both DA and HRA get increased, then central government employees will get a decent hike in their salary. It should be noted that the amount of HRA differs from city to city and only those employees get the benefit of HRA who live in a rented house. For example, the employees who live in tier-1 cities would get more HRA than an employee who lives in tier-II or tier-III Cities.

In general, the DA rate is revised twice a year -- in January and July -- based on the half-yearly data of the AICPI index. A total of 8% DA was increased in 2023. Currently, the Central govt employees are expecting a 4% or more hike in Dearness allowance. The DA hike, if implemented, will be in effect from January 2024 and it is expected to be announced before Holi 2024.

READ | Rich Indians spend Rs 7200 crore in just 3 days on... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

COVID-19: India witnesses 605 fresh cases, total COVID case tally stands at over 4.5 crore

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

Aishwarya Sharma reacts as Bigg Boss gives Abhishek a second chance after slapping Samarth Jurel: 'Salman sir jab...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE