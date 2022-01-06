7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to receive Rs 4500 extra with January salary? Know here

We have a piece of good news for Central government employees! According to media reports, Central government employees are all set to receive some extra amount along with their January 2022 salary.

An announcement regarding the same is expected to be made on Republic Day, January 26, 2022.

According to a report in Zee Business, the Central government employees are all set to additionally receive Rs 4500 along with their January salary. Employees will be eligible for the same by filling out a voucher.

How can Central government employees claim Rs 4,500?

Children Education Allowance (CEA) is one of the allowances that the Centre gives its employees. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving an exemption to employees, the Centre is allowing the claim for CEA along with January salary. No official document is required for the same.

For the unversed, under the 7th Pay Commission, central employees get a CEA of Rs 2250. The schools were closed amid the pandemic, however, the Centre has now allowed its employees to claim CEA without any documents.

The government employees are given the allowance for the education of 2 children. Therefore, if an employee has two children, then the employee will receive Rs 4500 in their account.

Meanwhile, the Central government employees, who are awaiting Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears that have been stuck for the past 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, are all set to receive some good news soon. An announcement in this regard is expected to be made in January 2022.