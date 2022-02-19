7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get a hike with DA arrears post Holi? – Check details

Good news for employees of the Central Government. Those who are waiting for DA arrears can now be at peace as the month of March is bringing in good things.

The government has given an option to increase the Dearness allowance by 3 per cent before Holi. The increase in DA will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

As per a leading daily, all employees will get full salary in March, including the DA arrears which will be for the months of January and February.

According to a report released by Zee Business, Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM said that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees varied from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Employees at Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale) will owe Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200 in DA arrears, respectively.

In case the Union Cabinet approves, all central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners will be benefited.

As of now, the total Dearness Allowance (DA) is 31%, which might be increased to 34%. With the government's 3% hike, the DA will rise to 34%.

Employees will be able to receive the allowance for the months of January and February along with the arrears for the month of March, beginning on January 1, 2022.

Central government employees are paid a Dearness Allowance of 31 per cent. The most recent increase rise in July and October 2021, post a months-long halt due to pandemic.