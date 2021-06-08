7th Pay Commission latest update: DA hike for Central government employees to be finalised on THIS date

There could be some good news for the lakhs of Central government employees who are awaiting the arrears of their Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in July. The National Council of JCM headed by Central Government Employees (CGS) and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Department of Personnel and Training are scheduled for a talk this month. It was earlier scheduled in May but postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Now the talks are expected sometime in the second or third week of June.

The three installments of dearness allowance for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The employees are going to get the benefit of two years DA directly, because the dearness allowance of the central government employees had increased by 4 per cent in January 2020, then there was an increase of 3 percent in the second half i.e. in June 2020. In January 2021, the dearness allowance increased once again by 4 per cent.

Also read 7th Pay Commission DA hike: BIG update for Central government employees

That means the total has gone up to 28 percent. However, these three installments have not yet been paid. As per Zee Business, currently, the minimum salary according to the pay matrix of central employees is Rs 18,000.

Overall, a 15 percent dearness allowance is expected to be added to the salary, which will roughly translate to an increase of Rs 2700 per month. On annual basis, the total dearness allowance will increase by Rs 32,400.