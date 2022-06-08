7th Pay Commission news: Central government employees may get allowance bonanza

File Photo

Central government employees are eagerly awaiting the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, which is expected to come in July. After the Centre’s latest DA hike of 3 percent earlier this year, the DA figure for central employees under the 7th Pay Commission stands at 34 percent.

With DA rate decided on the basis of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), the latest data increased buzz that the next hike may be as much as 4 or even 5 percent. Apart from the DA hike, central government employees may get increase in other allowances too.

The Centre may be considering revision of the rates of 4 other allowances, as per a Zee News Hindi report. Government stamp on these allowance hikes will signal a bumper increase in the payouts of central government employees.

The Travel Allowance and compensatory (City) Allowance of central government employees may also be revised. Employees under the Centre are also likely to see hikes in provident fund and gratuity, which are calculated on the basis of the basic salary and DA. These hikes are set to be slated for announcement in July, it was reported.

DA increase will also clear the path for hikes in house rent allowance (HRA) and TA for central government employees. These multiple benefits via allowance revision could come simultaneously.

Apart from the anticipation for the next DA hike, there has also been a push from some corners of the workforce for 18-month arrears. However, there is no update on the front so far.

