7th Pay Commission: BIG benefit given to Central govt employees before DA hike - check details

The Centre is offering House Building Advance (HBA) to its 52 lakh Central government employees. The scheme, which rolled out in June 2020, aims to provide loans at cheaper rates to government employees who are planning to construct their houses.

About the HBA scheme

The Central Government employees, who wish to construct their own home, can avail the House Building Advance (HBA). The HBA will come at a simple interest rate of 7.9 per cent.

But keep in mind that you can take advantage of this scheme only till 31 March 2022. This special scheme was started from 1 October 2020. In September 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the interest rate for house building advance. Recently, keeping in mind the 7th Pay Commission, revision was done in the House Building Advance.

Maximum Rs 10 lakh for house expansion

As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and the HBA 2017 rules, the total amount of advance that a central government employee can borrow is up to 34 months of the basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh, or the cost of the house, or the amount according to repaying capacity, whichever is the least for new construction/purchase of new house/flat.

The HBA amount for expansion of the house is capped at Rs 10 lakh or 34 months of basic pay or cost of the expansion of the house or amount according to repaying capacity, whichever is the least.

The biggest feature of this loan is that the advance is repaid over a total of 20 years. You will pay the principal in the first 15 years i.e. 180 EMIs. Then the interest will be paid in the subsequent 5 years. Hence, the net return on house building advance is very less.

HBA scheme terms

Some conditions have also been laid for taking this advance. Permanent employee and temporary employee who has worked continuously for more than 5 years will get the benefit of house building advance. Building a house on your own land is essential.

Employees shall be eligible for grant of House Building Advance on the date he or she has obtained loans from banks and other financial institutions, irrespective of whether they applied for House Building Advance before raising the loan.