7th Pay Commission: Central government employees' basic salary to increase? Know here

We have a piece of good news for Central government employees! Centre might soon increase the fitment factor of employees and a decision regarding the same might be taken soon.

Central government employees unions have been demanding for a long time to increase the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will increase.

The Minimum wage will increase by Rs 8,000

Increasing the fitment factor will also increase the minimum wage. At present, the employees are getting salary under the fitment factor based on 2.57 percent, which when increased to 3.68 percent, will increase the minimum wage of the employees by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage of central government employees will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

This is how much the salary will increase

If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, then the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).

What was it like earlier?

The Union Cabinet had approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in June 2017 with 34 amendments. The entry-level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.