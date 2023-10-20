7th Pay Commission: Center raises DA by 4%; here's all you need to know about salary increase, calculation

Central government raises Dearness Allowance by 4%, benefitting over 48 lakh employees and 67 lakh pensioners.

7th Pay Commission: In a long-awaited move, the central government has increased dearness allowance (DA) by 4% for its employees. Effective from July 1, 2023, this hike brings the DA to 46%. Let's delve into the details.

Understanding Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief: Dearness allowance is an additional amount given to employees to counteract the impact of inflation, maintaining their purchasing power. On the other hand, dearness relief benefits pensioners, augmenting their monthly pension.

Calculating DA hike under the 7th Pay Commission: The central government revised the formula in 2006 for calculating DA and DR. The current formula considers the percentage increase in the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) until June 2022.

Formula for central government employees: DA (%) = ((Average of AICPI for the past 12 months - 115.76)/115.76) * 100

Formula for public sector (Central Government) Employees: DA (%) = ((Average of AICPI for the past 3 months - 126.33)/126.33) * 100

Impact and beneficiaries: Approximately 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners will benefit from this 4% DA hike. The combined impact on the exchequer is estimated to be Rs 12,857 crore annually.

Salary hike example: For instance, if someone with a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 has a basic pay of Rs 15,000, their current DA is Rs 6,300 (42% of the basic pay). After the 4% hike, their new DA will be Rs 6,900, resulting in a monthly increase of Rs 600.

Previous DA hike and state government actions: In March 2023, the government raised DA and DR by 4% to reach 42%. Various state governments, including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh, also increased DA for their employees.

DA taxability: As part of the salary, DA is taxable based on the individual's slab rate.