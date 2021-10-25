7th Pay Commission: Bumper salary hike for central govt employees, see DA, arrears calculation

7th Pay Commission: The Centre has made a big announcement for government employees before Diwali. The government has decided to increase the dearness allowance by 3 per cent as a Diwali gift. Along with this, arrears of 3 months will also arrive. That is, this month, there is going to be a bumper increase in the salary of the employees.

The Central Government has again increased the DA of the employees by 3%, now the employees and pensioners will be paid DA and DR at the rate of 31%. Central employees and pensioners can calculate â€‹â€‹the salary increase according to their basic pay and grade. Over one crore central employees and pensioners will get the benefit of this.

According to the announcement, the new increase in DA will be considered effective from July 1 this year. Earlier in July, the government had increased the dearness allowance by 11 per cent to 28 per cent. Now it has been again increased by 3 per cent.

Dearness Allowance of central employees is increased twice a year. In such a situation, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000 then the employee is currently getting Rs 5,040 as dearness allowance. This amount is 28 per cent of the basic salary. After a 3% increase in DA, the employee will get Rs 5,580 as DA, which means it will increase by Rs 540. With the increase in basic pay, the total amount of dearness allowance will also increase. If we look at the annual basis, then the salary will increase by Rs 6,480.

Now with the increase of 3% dearness allowance, the total DA will become 31%. According to the 7th Pay Commission Matrix, the salary range of Level-1 of central employees ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. Now on the basic salary of Rs 18,000, the total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 66,960. But talking about the difference, the annual increase in salary will be Rs 30,240.

Calculation on minimum basic salary

Basic salary of the employee: Rs. 18,000

New Dearness Allowance (31%): Rs.5580/month

Dearness Allowance so far (17%): Rs.3060/month

How much dearness allowance increased 5580-3060: Rs.2520/month

Increase in annual salary 2520X12: Rs 30,240

Calculation on maximum basic salary