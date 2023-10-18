7th Pay Commission breaking news: Center announces 4 percent DA hike for government employees

7th Pay Commission: Center announces a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners.

7th Pay Commission DA hike news: On Wednesday, as per sources, the Union Cabinet gave the green light to a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners. The approval comes after the Union Cabinet meeting.

Following this decision, the DA for central government employees will rise from the current 42% to 46%. The move brings relief to a significant number of central government employees and pensioners, especially as the festive season approaches. This hike will positively impact 47 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

The sanctioned DA increase will be applicable from July 1, 2023. Consequently, central government employees can anticipate boosted salaries from November onwards, including arrears for the period from July to October.

Impacting 47 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, this increase has tangible effects on salaries. For those with a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, the current 42% DA results in an extra monthly income of Rs 7,560. With the new 46% DA, their monthly salary increases to Rs 8,280.

Similarly, individuals with a maximum basic salary of Rs 56,900, currently enjoying the benefits of a 42% DA, receive Rs 23,898 in their monthly earnings. With the 46% DA, their monthly earnings surge to Rs 26,174.

To elaborate, Dearness Allowance (DA) serves as a cost-of-living adjustment allowance for the government's committed workforce, while Dearness Relief (DR) assists central government pensioners in coping with the rising cost of living. The government revises the rates of DA and DR every six months.