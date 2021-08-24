7th Pay Commission: Good news for teachers and doctors of THIS state, know details

7th Pay Commission: There is good news for doctors and medical college teachers working in Gujarat. The Gujarat government has approved non-practice allowance (NPA) as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for doctors working in government hospitals and teachers of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society Medical Colleges (GMERS).

Doctors and teachers to get an allowance

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel announced the decision, describing it as a gift of Raksha Bandhan for doctors and medical college teachers. Let me tell you that teachers and doctors had been pressing their demand for a long time and had gone on strike over it.

Raksha Bandhan gift to doctors

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's Facebook page mentions that non-practice allowance (NPA) as per the 7th Pay Commission has been approved as a Raksha Bandhan gift to eligible serving doctors of government hospitals and teachers of GMERS Medical College.

Allowance received on the condition of withdrawal of strike

The Gujarat government had approved the NPA for teachers of six government medical colleges in May this year, according to the 7th Pay Commission. A few months later, it was approved on the condition of withdrawing his strike with teachers of 8 GMERS medical colleges.

Gujarat Medical Teachers' Association (GMTA) President Dr Rajneesh Patel has welcomed the government's decision. He said it was a welcome move that the government has accepted the pending demands of GMERS medical college teachers and serving doctors. GMERS Medical Colleges are semi-government institutions set up under the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society of the State Health Department.