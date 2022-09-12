7th Pay Commission: Big Navratri gift likely for central government employees, check latest updates

File Photo

7th Pay Commission latest news: Lakhs of central government employees are eagerly awaiting the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. Latest media reports suggest that the announcement is likely to happen this month.

Reports have claimed that central government employees will benefit from a significant hike in DA this time, with a 4 percent hike touted widely based on sources. However, there hasn’t been an official update on the figure till now.

The central government employees currently benefit from 34 percent DA, which will go up to 38 percent in case the predicted figure is confirmed. This will be a tremendous boost in the face of rising inflation in the county. Latest government data showed on Monday that retail inflation in India has soared up to 7 percent in August from 6.71 percent in July on the back of rise in food prices.

Second DA hike of 2022: Amount and announcement

The All-India Consumer Price Index data, the key parameter for deciding the amount of hike in DA, has been indicative of a 4 percent hike, say experts.

In April this year, the AICPI data climbed 1.7 points to reach 127.7 and then reached 129 in May with a 1.3 point increase. The figure climbed to 129.2 in June and further to 129.9 in July.

The DA announcement expected this month will be the second of the year after the first round of hike was announced in March. In the preceding months, the AICPI figure declined for consecutive months of January and February before registering a jump in March.

The Union Cabinet had taken a move to hike the DA of central government employees by 3 percent upon the earlier 31 percent. The move benefitted over 1.16 crore employees of the central government and pensioners.

On the announcement front, while earlier reports had suggested the hike could be announced in late August or early September, latest reports claim it would come around Navratri 2022 after the next cabinet meeting.

18-month DA arrear demand

Meanwhile, central government employees could also get good news around the auspicious festive season about their standing demand of 18-month DA arrear for the period in which it was frozen amid Covid-19 pandemic.

As per reports earlier in the month, the matter from the staff side has now reached the PMO and positive news could soon arrive. The employees’ side is expecting a settlement and looking forward to discussing the method of payment for the same, it was reported.

