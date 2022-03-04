7th Pay Commission Alert! Central government likely to hike DA in March? Salary may go up to Rs 90,000

Central government employees are likely to receive some good news by the end of March 2022. As per various reports circulating in media, the Central government is likely to announce a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) that will lead to an increase in their salary.

The hike is likely to be around 3 per cent and this move will benefit over one crore of employees working for the central government.

Currently, the DA is at 31 per cent and after the hike, it will be increased to 34 per cent. As per a report in Zeebiz.com, many government employees will have their salaries increased up to Rs 90,000.

As per JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, the salaries of government employees need to increase as per the inflation. However, the status of the pending 18-months DA arrears has still not been clarified by the Central government.

If an employee gets a salary of Rs 30,000, with an increase of 3 per cent in DA, their salary will increase by Rs 900 per month. This will increase the salary up to Rs 10,800 per annum.

Salaries of employees of cabinet secretary level will increase by Rs 7,500 per month. However, employees earning a maximum salary of Rs 2.5 lakhs will get an increase of up to Rs 90,000 per annum.