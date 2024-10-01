7th Pay Commission: Ahead of festival season, THIS state hikes DA by 4%

With the new DA hike, the state government employees will now get a 50 per cent dearness allowance.

DA hike news: Good news has come for the government employees of Sikkim ahead of the festival season. The state government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced a 4 per cent increased dearness allowance (DA) for employees days before the Durga puja festival. A circular issued by Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Tuesday stated the same. With the new DA hike, the state government employees will now get a 50 per cent dearness allowance.

The DA to the state government staff and dearness relief to pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing 46 per cent to 50 per cent. The DA hike will be effective from January 1, 2024. The DA will also be admissible to the employees appointed on a contract basis and work-charged establishments drawing revised pay in the regular scales of pay of the state government, the circular said.

Meanwhile, the central government employees are eagerly waiting for their DA hike, which is expected to be announced in October. However, there are no official details regarding the DA hike yet. Usually, this happens around Diwali only. This year, the festival of light will be celebrated on November 1. According to reports, the government may reveal a 3-4 per cent DA hike in October, just ahead of Diwali.

(With inputs from PTI)

