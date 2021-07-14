7th Pay Commission: After 28% DA hike, check how much your salary will increase

For a long time, over 1.2 crore central employees and pensioners have been waiting for their increased dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). The wait is over as the PM Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday took a big decision to restore dearness allowance. With this decision, smiles will again return to the faces of the employees and pensioners.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, approval has been given to reinstating the dearness allowance which has been pending for the last one and a half years. Central government employees will now get the dearness allowance at the rate of 28%, a hike of 11% from earlier 17%.

How to calculate DA

The government had hiked the dearness allowance by 4 per cent in January 2020, 3 per cent in June 2020, and 4 per cent in January 2021. Going by these calculations, the total raise in DA will go up to 28 per cent (17+4 +3+4). Say, if an employee earns Rs 20,000 basic salary per month, it will increase by 11 per cent, or Rs 2200. The hike in the basic salary can be calculated by this method.

Notably, the government has not yet taken any decision regarding the DA of July. It is believed that DA may increase by 3 percent in July. If this happens, then the total dearness allowance will be 31%. Central government employees will start getting the increased dearness allowance from September.

National Ayush Mission to continue

Apart from this, many other decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting. It has been decided to continue the National AYUSH Mission from 2021 till the year 2025-26. A total of Rs 4,607 crore will be spent on this. Under this scheme, 12,000 Ayush Welfare Health Centers will be opened. The infrastructure of 101 AYUSH hospitals of 50 beds will be strengthened.

It has also been decided to continue the RoSCTL scheme for apparel, garment, and made-ups. This will boost exports and increase employment opportunities. This scheme will continue till the year 2024.

Another important that has been taken is related to rural India, where the government will spend Rs 9,800 crore on animal husbandry. The Livestock development scheme is connected to this, and now the government will also start an ambulance service for animal husbandry.