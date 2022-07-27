7th Pay Commission: 4% DA hike, 18 months arrears coming soon? Know latest update for central govt employees

7th pay commission latest update (File photo)

7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees are expected to hear some good news as the announcement regarding the DA hike and the 18 months arrear pay can be announced anytime soon by the central agencies.

According to media reports, the formal announcement of a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) can be made by the Centre as soon as next month. It must be noted that there is no formal announcement regarding the DA hike by the Centre yet.

The AICP index, which plays an important role in deciding the DA hike percentage for central government employees, suggests that it could be hiked by at least 4 percent. According to media reports, the DA percentage is being increased from 34 to 38 percent for employees.

It also said that the recent All India Consumers Price Index data clearly indicates why a 4 percent increase will be greenlit this time for DA of central government employees. The announcement will happen soon, it added.

The DA hike is expected to be implemented under the 7th pay commission for government employees from January 1, 2022, according to reports, bringing a massive boost to the salaries. An annual hike of Rs 8,640 for the minimum basic salary can be expected.

For a basic salary of Rs 18,000, a central government employee currently gets Rs 6120 per month as DA based on 34 percent. With the new figure, this amount will be Rs 6,840 per month. This means a monthly DA increase of Rs 720, translating to Rs 8,640 per year.

The DA for central government employees is revised twice every year. One revision is done in January while the other one is done in July, as per reports. The DA and DR revisions can often provide a major salary hike for central government employees.

Reports also suggest that the central government may also resolve the issue of pending DA arrears, following which the central government employees will receive Rs 2 lakh in pending arrears in one go.

