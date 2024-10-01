Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

6 new income tax rules coming into effect from today; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

6 new income tax rules coming into effect from today; check details

Here are six key changes that taxpayers need to be aware of.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

6 new income tax rules coming into effect from today; check details
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As of October 1, 2024, several proposals announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2024-25 will be implemented, marking a significant shift in the income tax landscape. Here are six key changes that taxpayers need to be aware of:

Discontinuation of Aadhaar Enrolment ID

Effective today, the government will no longer allow taxpayers to quote their Aadhaar Enrolment ID instead of the Aadhaar number. This move is aimed at streamlining the identification process for taxpayers, ensuring that all references to Aadhaar are consistent and secure.

Rationalisation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) Rates

From today, the TDS rates will be revised significantly. For certain sections, the TDS rate will drop from 5% to 2%. Additionally, Section 194F, which currently imposes a TDS rate of 20%, will be omitted altogether, thereby simplifying tax deductions for many taxpayers.

Floating Rate Savings Bonds Taxation

With the new regulations, Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 (Taxable) and any other government securities will be subject to tax deductions if the interest earned exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year. This change aims to increase transparency and ensure that high earners contribute appropriately to tax revenues.

Increased Security Transactions Tax on Futures and Options

The government has proposed an increase in the Security Transactions Tax (STT) for futures and options. The STT for futures will now be set at 0.02%, while for options, it will rise to 0.1%. This adjustment reflects the government's intent to enhance revenue from speculative trading activities.

Tax on Share Buybacks

Starting today, the income received from the buyback of shares will be taxed in the hands of the recipient. This measure aims to create equity in the taxation of corporate actions and ensure that individuals participating in share buybacks are contributing their fair share of taxes.

Introduction of Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas (DTVSV) Scheme, 2024

The DTVSV Scheme, effective from today, provides a framework for taxpayers to settle disputes with the tax department. New appellants will benefit from lower settlement amounts compared to older appellants. Moreover, taxpayers who file declarations before December 31, 2024, will enjoy reduced settlement amounts compared to those who file later.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement