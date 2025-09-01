Add DNA as a Preferred Source
6 major rules changing from September 1, 2025: Know how they will impact your pocket

6 major rules related to money to be implemented this month, i.e. September 2025, and how they will affect you

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 07:47 AM IST

6 major rules changing from September 1, 2025: Know how they will impact your pocket
    From September 1, 2025, major financial sector changes will take effect across India. From price changes in fuel and LPG to the last date for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), the deadline for choosing options in the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), bank FD offers, and the new service of the Postal Department, these developments could cause financial disruptions if you are not prepared beforehand. You should be aware of all these upcoming changes from September 1 to be well-prepared to manage your finances effectively. Let us tell you about them here.

    Commercial LPG cylinders price reduced

    Oil Marketing Companies have reduced the rates of commercial 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 51.50, effective from Monday, September 1. There has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1580 from September 1.
    The retail price of a 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is set to be Rs 1,580, down from Rs 1,631.50.
    In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, commercial LPG prices will be revised down to Rs 1,684, Rs 1,531.5, and Rs 1,738, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

    Registered post of India Post 

    In a significant move, the Department of Posts (DoP) combined speed and domestic registered mail. In other words, all registered mail sent within the nation will now only be delivered by speed post as of September 1, 2025. Both regular consumers and those sending official documents will be impacted by this.

    ITR filing

    The deadline for submitting an ITR for the fiscal year 2024–2025 has been extended by the Income Tax Department from July 31 to September 15, 2025. On May 27, the CBDT announced this. This year, taxpayers have an extra 46 days to file their ITRs, even though the deadline is normally July 31.

    Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

    The extension of the UPS selection deadline to September 30, 2025, is a huge relief for central government workers. This deadline was previously June 30. Employees will now have more time to choose between staying with NPS or joining UPS. In Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that 31,555 workers had chosen UPS as of July 20, 2025, and that 4,978 of the 7,253 claims that had been filed had been resolved.

    SBI credit card rules

    SBI has modified their credit card policies as of September 1. On certain cards, reward points will no longer be accessible on gaming platforms, retailers, or government transactions.
    In addition, starting on September 16, all Card Protection Plan (CPP) clients will be automatically switched to new versions based on their renewal date. Classic, Premium, and Platinum renewal fees are Rs 999, 1,499, and 1,999, respectively.

    Special offer on FD

    The month of September is crucial if you're considering investing in foreign direct investment.  Special term FD schemes have been introduced by Indian Bank and IDBI Bank.  The deadline for investing in the 444, 555, and 700-day FD schemes offered by Indian Bank and IDBI Bank is September 30, 2025.

