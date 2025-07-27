6 major rules changing from August 1, 2025: How they will impact your pocket

The regulating authority of UPI, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced a set of regulatory changes in the predominant digital payment platform.

From August 1, 2025, major financial sector changes will take effect across India. From possible price hikes in fuel and LPG to changes in credit card benefits and UPI usage guidelines, these developments could cause financial disruptions if you are not ready beforehand. You should know about all these upcoming changes from August 1 to be well aware and aptly prepared to manage your finances. Let us tell you about them here.

Free Credit Card Insurance

SBI Card will no longer offer free air accident insurance coverage, which was formerly offered with a few co-branded credit cards, as of August 11. This coverage, which was offered on ELITE and PRIME cards issued in collaboration with banks such as UCO Bank, Central Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Allahabad Bank, ranged from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Frequent travelers may now have to pay more for travel insurance because this benefit is no longer available.

Changes for UPI Users

To reduce server strain and boost service speed, NPCI is imposing new usage caps on UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. What has changed since August is as follows:

Checks of bank balances are only permitted 50 times daily.

A daily limit of 25 linked account checks (via a mobile number)

Only three designated time slots are available for AutoPay transactions.

You can only examine the status of failed transactions three times a day.

LPG prices

On August 1, the government is expected to review domestic LPG cylinder prices. A price reduction of Rs 60 for commercial LPG in July sparked expectations that home cylinders would follow suit. Families could have to pay extra for necessities like cooking if that doesn't happen, which would further strain their monthly finances.

CNG and PNG prices

Since April 9, CNG and PNG pricing have not changed; however, on August 1, they are probably going to be revised. Many households may find cooking and commuting more expensive if prices rise. Since these fuels are frequently utilized in metro areas for automobiles, taxis, and kitchen gas pipelines, even a small increase can have an impact on everyday costs and travel.

Bank holidays

August is packed with regional celebrations and state-wise festivals, and the Reserve Bank of India publishes a list of bank holidays every month. This implies that banks in various locations will close on various days. Any significant banking tasks should be finished early in the month to prevent payment delays or problems with check clearance.

Air Travel to get costlier

Prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) — the fuel that powers airplanes — are due for a revision on August 1. If prices rise, airlines may pass on the increased cost to passengers, making flight tickets more expensive. Those planning to travel in August should keep an eye on fares, as booking early might help avoid last-minute price spikes.