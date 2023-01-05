5 Tactics to boost your retirement savings and secure your financial future

Retirement planning is an important aspect of financial planning, especially in India where the government has introduced various tax-saving instruments and schemes to encourage people to save for their golden years. Here are five tactics that can help Indians boost their retirement savings:

Start saving early: Just like in any other country, the earlier you start saving for retirement in India, the more time your money has to grow. This is due to the power of compound interest, which allows your investments to earn interest on both the principal amount and the accumulated interest. For example, if you start saving INR 10,000 per month at age 25 and earn a 7 per cent annual return, you'll have INR 45 million by the time you reach 60. However, if you wait until age 35 to start saving, you'll only have INR 18 million at age 60, even if you save the same amount each month.

Utilize tax-saving instruments: The Indian government has introduced various tax-saving instruments, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS), and Employee Provident Fund (EPF), to encourage people to save for their retirement. These instruments offer tax benefits, which can help you save more for your retirement.

Invest in mutual funds: Mutual funds are a popular investment option in India, as they offer a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other securities. Mutual funds can be a good option for retirement planning, as they offer the potential for higher returns compared to other traditional investment options such as fixed deposits. However, it's important to keep in mind that mutual funds come with inherent risks, and the returns are not guaranteed.

Consider working with a financial advisor: A financial advisor can help you create a customized retirement savings plan that takes into account your individual financial situation and goals. They can also help you identify potential areas for saving and recommend investments that align with your risk tolerance and time horizon. While financial advisors often charge fees for their services, they can provide valuable guidance and support that can help you reach your retirement savings goals.

Plan for unexpected expenses: In addition to saving for your retirement, it's important to plan for unexpected expenses that may arise in the future. This can include medical emergencies, natural disasters, or other unexpected events. By setting aside some of your savings for these contingencies, you can ensure that you have the financial resources to handle these unexpected expenses without having to dip into your retirement savings.

Note: Saving for retirement in India requires a long-term perspective and a commitment to regularly setting aside money. By starting early, utilizing tax-saving instruments, investing in mutual funds, working with a financial advisor, and planning for unexpected expenses, you can boost your retirement savings and feel more confident about your financial future.