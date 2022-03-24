5 reasons why you didn't receive ITR refund and steps to check it

It is always advisable to not delay in filing the tax returns because the earlier you file the sooner you are eligible to get your refund amount.

Many salaried individuals have completed the process but some are still waiting for their refunds.

About 6.25 crore taxpayers have filed their ITR using the e-filing portal, while more than 4.5 crore returns have already been processed.

One of the common reasons for the delay in receiving refunds is technical glitches in the new portal, but this issue has been resolved and the process has been expedited.

For the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22, the due date for filing ITR was set till December 31, 2021.

Five reasons why you still haven't received your tax refund.

1. Outstanding taxes

The IT department rejects the ITR refund request if any income tax amount is yet to be paid by the individual or business.

A notice is sent to the taxpayer with the outstanding amount. Upon payment of the remaining tax within the specified deadline, the taxpayer can re-apply for the ITR.

2. Invalid Bank Account

The bank account of the taxpayer must be pre-validated to receive the ITR refund. Tasks like e-verification, secure login, ITR password change can also be done only with a pre-validated bank account.

3. Unverified ITR:

Another reason you haven’t received your refund is that your ITR is not verified. Without verification, an ITR is treated as invalid. The ITR should be verified within 120 days from the date of filing. It can be verified electronically.

4. Additional Documents:

The Income Tax department requires additional documentation to make the process of your refund request ahead. That's why you may not have received the refund yet

A taxpayer can contact the assessing office through telephone or post to resolve this issue and submit the required documents to an acknowledgement from the officer for the same.

5. Eligibility

Another reason is that you may not be eligible for a refund. There may be a calculation mistake or a missed inclusion of income from an investment or saving that the department may have taken into account via Form 26AS.

Here's how you can check your ITR refund status:

Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing website - https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login

Step 2: Under the ‘My Account’ menu, click on ‘Refund/ Demand Status’

Step 3: The details regarding the ITR refund failure will be displayed on the web page