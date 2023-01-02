5 Reasons why women may be better savers than men

Picture: Pixabay

It is a commonly held belief that women are better savers than men. This idea has been reinforced by numerous personal finance articles and financial experts, who often tout the virtues of women's saving habits and suggest that women have a natural tendency towards frugality and financial responsibility. However, is there any truth to this belief, or is it simply a stereotype that has been perpetuated over time? In this article, we will explore five possible reasons why women may be perceived as better savers than men, and examine the research behind these claims.

Reason 1: Women tend to live longer than men

One of the primary reasons that women may be seen as better savers is due to the fact that they tend to live longer than men, on average. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average life expectancy for women in the United States is 81 years, compared to 76 years for men. This means that women may need to save more money for their retirement and other long-term financial goals in order to ensure that they have sufficient funds to last throughout their longer lifespans.

Reason 2: Women are often paid less than men

Another possible reason that women may be better savers than men is due to the fact that they are often paid less than men for the same work. The gender pay gap, which refers to the difference in median earnings between men and women, persists in many countries around the world, including the United States. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the gender pay gap in the U.S. currently stands at approximately 82 cents earned by women for every dollar earned by men. This means that women have less disposable income to work with, which may make them more inclined to save what they do have.

Reason 3: Women tend to be more risk-averse

Studies have shown that women tend to be more risk-averse than men when it comes to investing. This means that they may be more likely to choose low-risk investments, such as savings accounts and certificates of deposit, rather than riskier options like stocks or real estate. This risk-averse approach to investing may also extend to saving habits, as women may be more likely to save money in accounts that are seen as more secure, even if they offer lower returns.

Reason 4: Women May be more likely to prioritize

Long-Term Financial Planning and Budgeting In addition to being more risk-averse, women may also be more likely to prioritize long-term financial planning and budgeting. This can lead to better saving habits, as women may be more inclined to set specific financial goals and create a plan to achieve them. Research has shown that women are more likely to seek out financial advice and education, which can help them make informed decisions about saving and investing.

Reason 5: Social norms and expectations

Finally, it is worth considering the role that social norms and expectations may play in the perceived difference between men and women's saving habits. Some research suggests that men may be more likely to engage in risky financial behavior in order to conform to traditional notions of masculinity, while women may feel more pressure to be financially responsible and save for the future. These social norms and expectations may influence men and women's saving habits and contribute to the perception that women are better savers.