World Book Day: 5 personal finance books you should read

World Book Day is observed to promote the benefits of reading books and protect copyrights.

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, is being observed globally on Saturday, April 23. This is an annual event by UNESCO to honour authors and books.

Moreover, the day is observed to promote the benefits of reading books and protect copyrights. On this occasion, we bring to you five best personal finance books that can help you achieve your financial goals.