World Book Day: 5 personal finance books you should read

World Book Day is observed to promote the benefits of reading books and protect copyrights.
World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, is being observed globally on Saturday, April 23. This is an annual event by UNESCO to honour authors and books.
Moreover, the day is observed to promote the benefits of reading books and protect copyrights. On this occasion, we bring to you five best personal finance books that can help you achieve your financial goals.
1. The Psychology of Money
The book by Morgan Housel gives timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness about money and how you behave with it.
In the psychology of money, the author shares 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important matters.
(Pic: Amazon)
2. I will teach you to be rich
If you are a millennial, you should pick this book. This is one of the best personal finance books and a must-read book. It focuses on wealth-creation strategies for personal entrepreneurship.
Written by Ramit Sethi, the book mainly focuses on the four foundations of personal finance banking, saving, investing & budgeting.
(Pic: Twitter/Ramit)
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad
This book by Robert Kiyosaki covers almost everything about personal finance. It is the story of two fathers, one is well educated with a pile of certifications, and the other is a school dropout. When the well-educated father died, he left his son with nothing except debt.
On the other hand, the school dropout left by handing over a business empire to his son. The book explodes the myth that you need to earn a high income to be rich and explains the difference between working for money and having your money work for you.
(Pic: Twitter)
4. The Millionaire Next Door
Written by Thomas Stanley and William Danko, this book throws light on the investing style of intelligent investors. It talks about how millionaires are thoughtful about generating wealth and live frugally in their daily lives.
The book identifies seven common traits that show up again and again among those who have accumulated wealth. According to the author, most wealthy individuals avoid displaying their riches and prefer to live far below their means.
(Pic: Twitter)
5. The intelligent investor
The book aims at preventing potential investors from substantial errors and also teaches them strategies to achieve long-term investment goals.
The book is written by Benjamin Graham who has explained various principles and strategies for investing safely and successfully without taking bigger risks.
(Pic: Twitter)