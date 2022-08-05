Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online

4/4

- Visit the election commission's official website voterportal.eci.gov.in

- Login to the portal using either your mobile number, email id, voter id number

- Enter your state, district, and other personal details –name, date of birth and father’s name

- Click on the search button

- Your details will match the government's database and will be displayed on the screen

- Click the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen

- A pop-up page will appear

- Now fill in the name on the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address.

- Check your details, and click on submit.

- A message will appear stating that the application has been registered successfully.