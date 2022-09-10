Search icon
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments

UPI payments: 5 important things which you should keep in mind while making online payments through UPI.

  Sep 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Receiving and sending money digitally has been easy these days, thanks to Unified Payments Interface (UPI). But as things have become easy for us, it has also opened new tricks for scammers to defraud people online.

There are a few things that users can keep in mind to ensure that they are safe and an easy target for scammers. Check five important things which you should keep in mind while making online payments through UPI.

1. Verify the UPI ID before transaction

1/5

Before making any payment, verify the UPI ID twice. Similarly, whenever you are receiving money, always share the correct UPI ID.

This will help you in avoiding the wrong transaction and sending money to someone else. You can send or receive a minimal amount of Rs 1 for confirmation.

2. Never share your UPI PIN with anyone

2/5

Never share your 6 or 4-digit UPI pin with anyone. Scammers posing as bank representatives ask for your card/ bank account details including PINs, OTPs, passwords and such. So make sure you never share this sensitive information with anyone. The UPI-enabled app asks for the PIN before every transaction. 

3. Proper security on your phone

3/5

UPI-enabled apps, including Gpay and PhonePe, ask for your phone lock screen password before opening the app for a secure transaction.

Adding a lock screen password lowers the chances of fraud in case your phone case is stolen or misused. It is also suggested to change the lock screen password frequently.

4. Avoid using more than one UPI app

4/5

 Using several UPI apps is not giving any advantage. Instead, it tends to lead you towards making any mistake. So, it's better to use a single UPI ID.

5. Don't click on unverified links

5/5

You may receive fraud links on your phone over SMS, WhatsApp or email. Avoid clicking on such links that aren't verified or look fishy, instead, delete them.

These links are frequently used to hack your phone and steal your identity as well as your banking passwords and PINs.

