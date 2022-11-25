Search icon
Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens

Some small financing banks are now guaranteeing senior citizens long-term profits that will outpace inflation in the midst of rising interest.

  • Nov 25, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) four consecutive repo rate increases starting in May 2022, which resulted in rising FD interest rates, fixed deposits have once again found favour with regular investors, especially senior people. With interest rates on the rise, investors may now generate profits that outperform inflation. Retail price inflation in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decreased from a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September to 6.77 per cent in October 2022. Investing in securities with returns that outpace inflation rates will enable you to generate actual returns as opposed to having your investment lose value. Some small financing and private sector banks are now guaranteeing seniors long-term profits that will outpace inflation in the midst of rising interest rates.
Here’s a list of banks that are providing senior citizens with the highest return on FDs, ranging from 8.50%-9%.

1. Unity Small Finance Bank

Unity Small Finance Bank
Unity Small Finance Bank bank has updated its fixed deposit interest rate as of November 21, 2022. Following the change, deposits with maturities of 181 and 501 days, respectively, can now pay senior people a maximum interest rate of 9.00%. The bank is charging the general public an interest rate of 8.50% for the same tenors.

2. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of November 21, 2022. In contrast to non-seniors, who might earn an inflation-beating return of 8.00% on the same tenor, the bank guarantees senior people a maximum interest rate of 8.75% on deposits maturing in 700 days.

3. Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank
The interest rates on fixed deposits offered by the Jana Small Finance Bank are valid as of October 14, 2022. Currently, the bank provides senior citizens with a maximum interest rate of 8.50% on deposits that mature in 2-3 years, along with a standard rate of 7.55% for the same duration.

4. Fincare Small Finance Bank

Fincare Small Finance Bank
Interest rates on fixed deposits with the Fincare Small Finance Bank are in effect as of November 9th, 2022. In addition to providing a usual rate of 8%, the bank now promises senior citizens an interest rate of no less than 8.50% on deposits due in 1000 days.

5. ESAF Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank
The ESAF Small Finance Bank's fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of November 1st, 2022. The bank now guarantees senior residents a maximum interest rate of 8.50% on deposits due in 999, in addition to providing a usual rate of 8%. (2 years 8 months & 26 days).

DNA Originals
More

