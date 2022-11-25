Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens

Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) four consecutive repo rate increases starting in May 2022, which resulted in rising FD interest rates, fixed deposits have once again found favour with regular investors, especially senior people. With interest rates on the rise, investors may now generate profits that outperform inflation. Retail price inflation in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decreased from a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September to 6.77 per cent in October 2022. Investing in securities with returns that outpace inflation rates will enable you to generate actual returns as opposed to having your investment lose value. Some small financing and private sector banks are now guaranteeing seniors long-term profits that will outpace inflation in the midst of rising interest rates.