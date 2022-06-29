UIDAI update: Last day tomorrow to complete PAN-Aadhaar linking to avoid penalty

PAN card holders are advised to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card number by June 30, 2022.
Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, is the last date for Aadhaar and PAN card holders to link their two most important documents as the Income Tax Department had made the PAN-Aadhaar linking compulsory. Notably, a PAN card is an important financial document and is necessary for several services including taxation.
1. PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar to March 1, 2023. However, linking PAN-Aadhaar later than June 30, 2022 now entails a penalty fee of Rs 1,000. From July 1, 2022, any person wanting to link their Aadhaar with PAN will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.
2. PAN card will become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar
If the PAN-Aadhaar is not linked before the deadline, it will become inoperative. According to a CBDT circular dated March 30, 2022, in such a case, the individual will not be "able to furnish, intimate or quote his PAN and shall be liable to all the consequences under the Act for such failure".
3. How to check if PAN-Aadhaar are linked
Step 1: Log on to the official website: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus
Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details
Step 3: Click on the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' option
Step 4: Check status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen.
4. Step-by-step process to link PAN-Aadhaar
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option under 'Quick Links'
Step 3: Enter your details including PAN, Aadhaar number
Step 4: Tick the box only if the birth year is mentioned in your Aadhaar card and then click the check box for agreeing to validate your Aadhaar details with UIDAI
Step 5: Enter the captcha code.
Step 6: Click on 'Link Aadhaar' tab.
5. Other ways to link PAN-Aadhaar
Visit the e-filing website
Send UIDPAN to 567678 or 56161
Offline through PAN services centers of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTIITSL.
6. What happens if you produce an invalid PAN card?
If the person produces a PAN card, which is no longer valid, then under section 272N of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay an amount of Rs 10,000 as a penalty.