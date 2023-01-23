State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide

The State Bank of India is India's largest bank. SBI is also one of the most trusted public-sector banks as it provides many services.
1. SBI Doorstep Service Step by Step Guide
The State Bank of India is India's largest bank. SBI is also one of the most trusted public-sector banks as it provides many services. One of its best services is the doorstep banking service for differently-abled customers and senior citizens. SBI now gives an option to differently-abled people to avail the doorstep service thrice without any charge in one month. After that, it charges Rs 75 plus GST will be charged from the customers. Here's how to avail SBI doorstep banking. Step by step guide.
2. SBI Doorstep Service Step by Step guide
Download the SBI Doorstep Bank mobile application on your Apple and Android devices. Register yourself using your mobile number. Punch in your OTP in the current field. After confirmation, the customer will have to punch in her name, email id (optional), password, and then agree to the terms and conditions.
3. SBI Doorstep Service Step-by-Step-Guide
Select the add address option and punch in your address details.
How to withdraw cash? Login to the doorstep banking application. Select State Bank of India. Submit the last six account numbers. Customers will receive an OTP.
4. SBI Doorstep Service step-by-step guide
When you submit the OTP, you will get details like name, bank name, account numbers etc. Select service request, transaction account, transaction amount and then push the submit button.
The charges will be deducted from the customer's account. A service request number will be generated.
5. SBI doorstep service step by step guide
The customer will receive a notification containing the agent's details.
6. SBI Doorstep Service Step-by-Step Guide
Then a code will be shared that would be shared with the agent after verifying her identity.