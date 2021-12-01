Post office schemes that'll double you money without risks

Let us know about all the savings schemes of the post office that will double your money.
1. Post Office Time Deposit
Post Office Time Deposit (TD) of 1 year to 3 years is currently getting an interest of 5.5%. If you invest in this, your money will double in about 13 years. Similarly, you will get 6.7 percent interest on 5 year time deposit. If money is invested with this interest rate, then your money will double in about 10.75 years.
2. Post Office Savings Bank Account
If you keep your money in its savings account, then you may have to wait a long time for the money to be doubled. Because it is getting only 4 percent interest, that is, your money will double in 18 years.
3. Post Office Recurring Deposit
At present, 5.8 percent interest is being given on Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), so if money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 12.41 years.
4. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is currently getting an interest of 6.6%, if money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 10.91 years.
5. Post Office Senior Citizens Savings Scheme
Post Office Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) is currently being given an interest of 7.4%. Your money will double in this scheme in about 9.73 years.
7. Post Office PPF
The 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) of the Post Office is currently getting an interest of 7.1%. That is, it will take about 10.14 years to double your money at this rate.
8. Post Office Sukanya Samriddhi Account
The post office's Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme is currently getting the highest interest rate of 7.6 percent. In this scheme being run for girls, it will take about 9.47 years to double the money.
9. Post Office National Saving Certificate
At present, 6.8% interest is being given on National Saving Certificate (NSC). This is a 5-year savings scheme, in which income tax can also be saved by investing. If money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 10.59 years.