Post office schemes that'll double you money without risks

Let us know about all the savings schemes of the post office that will double your money.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Dec 01, 2021, 05:25 PM IST

Post office schemes are great for those looking for good interest without any risk. The most important thing about this is that there is a guarantee of the government here. Let us know about all the savings schemes of the post office that will double your money.

1. Post Office Time Deposit

Post Office Time Deposit (TD) of 1 year to 3 years is currently getting an interest of 5.5%. If you invest in this, your money will double in about 13 years. Similarly, you will get 6.7 percent interest on 5 year time deposit. If money is invested with this interest rate, then your money will double in about 10.75 years.

2. Post Office Savings Bank Account

If you keep your money in its savings account, then you may have to wait a long time for the money to be doubled. Because it is getting only 4 percent interest, that is, your money will double in 18 years.

3. Post Office Recurring Deposit

At present, 5.8 percent interest is being given on Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), so if money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 12.41 years.

4. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is currently getting an interest of 6.6%, if money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 10.91 years.

5. Post Office Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Post Office Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) is currently being given an interest of 7.4%. Your money will double in this scheme in about 9.73 years.

7. Post Office PPF

The 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) of the Post Office is currently getting an interest of 7.1%. That is, it will take about 10.14 years to double your money at this rate.

8. Post Office Sukanya Samriddhi Account

The post office's Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme is currently getting the highest interest rate of 7.6 percent. In this scheme being run for girls, it will take about 9.47 years to double the money.

9. Post Office National Saving Certificate

At present, 6.8% interest is being given on National Saving Certificate (NSC). This is a 5-year savings scheme, in which income tax can also be saved by investing. If money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 10.59 years.

