Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

India Post offers a variety of post office savings plans that offer safe investments and returns. There are a variety of risk-free investing opportunities available in all of India's post offices.

The scheme includes - Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Post Office Time Deposit, and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) among others. The government keeps revising the interest rates on a quarterly basis. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) offer an interest rate of more than 8% on these deposits.