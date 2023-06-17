Search icon
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

India Post offers a variety of post office savings plans that offer safe investments and returns. There are a variety of risk-free investing opportunities available in all of India's post offices.

  Jun 17, 2023

The scheme includes - Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Post Office Time Deposit, and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) among others. The government keeps revising the interest rates on a quarterly basis. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) offer an interest rate of more than 8% on these deposits.

 

 

1. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: This scheme grants an impressive 8 percent annual interest rate on deposited amounts. Individuals can open an account for a girl child aged up to 10 years.

 

2. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): Individuals aged 60 years or above can open an account at the post office and benefit from a robust 8.2 percent interest rate on their deposits. 

 

3. National Savings Scheme

National Savings Scheme
National Savings Scheme: The National Savings Scheme presents investors with a compelling interest rate of 7.7 percent. Minimum investments of Rs 100 and maximum investments of Rs 1.5 lakh are permitted under this scheme. 

 

4. Post Office Time Deposit Scheme

Post Office Time Deposit Scheme
Post Office Time Deposit Scheme: Investors can allocate funds for durations of 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, or 5 years. Notably, the post office offers a noteworthy 7.5 percent interest rate on the 5-year time deposit.

 

5. Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD)

Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD)
5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD): The current interest rate on the 5-year scheme is 6.20% per annum on both individual and joint accounts. 

 

