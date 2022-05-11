Post Office Scheme: Invest only Rs 1400 per month and get Rs 35 lakh

Under this scheme, you can also take a loan. However, it will be available only after investing 4 years in the scheme.

Gram Suraksha Scheme is one of the best schemes of Post Office to invest in. If you want to invest less and earn more profit, then go for this scheme.

Under this scheme, one can invest Rs 1411 per month and can get around Rs 35 lakh on maturity. So, deposit a fund of lakhs of rupees every month on small investments.

This is a Whole Life Assurance Policy with the added feature of an option to convert to Endowment Assurance Policy at the end of five years of taking a policy.

Here's everything you need to know about the scheme: