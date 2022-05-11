Post Office Scheme: Invest only Rs 1400 per month and get Rs 35 lakh

Under this scheme, you can also take a loan. However, it will be available only after investing 4 years in the scheme.
Gram Suraksha Scheme is one of the best schemes of Post Office to invest in. If you want to invest less and earn more profit, then go for this scheme.
Under this scheme, one can invest Rs 1411 per month and can get around Rs 35 lakh on maturity. So, deposit a fund of lakhs of rupees every month on small investments.
This is a Whole Life Assurance Policy with the added feature of an option to convert to Endowment Assurance Policy at the end of five years of taking a policy.
Here's everything you need to know about the scheme:
1. Features
Minimum & Maximum age at entry: 19-55 years
You can invest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh in this scheme.
Premiums in this scheme can be paid on every month, quarterly, six month and yearly basis.
2. Premium and returns
If an investor of age 19 wants to invest Rs 10 lakh till the age of 55 years, then he/she has to pay a Rs 1515 premium every month.
For investing till the age of 58 he/she has to deposit Rs 1463 and till the age of 60, the investor has to deposit Rs 1411 as a premium every month.
At the age of 55, the investor will get Rs 31.60 lakh, at the age of 58, Rs 33.40 lakh and at the age of 60, he/she will get Rs 34.60 lakh as maturity amount.
3. Loan facility after 4 years
You get many benefits by investing in the post office Gram Suraksha Scheme, including a loan facility. However, it will be available only after investing 4 years in the scheme.
4. Other details
Money can be deposited monthly, quarterly, or annually.
In case of emergencies, 30 days grace period is allowed.
From the day of investment, the policy can be surrendered after 3 years.
Not eligible for bonus if surrendered before 5 years