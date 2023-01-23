Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits

Here's a list of different post office saving schemes with their new interest rates and benefits

India Post offers a variety of post office savings plans that offer safe investments and returns. There are a variety of risk-free investing opportunities available in all of India's post offices.

The scheme includes - Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen, and Sukanya Samriddhi among others.