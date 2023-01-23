Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits

Here's a list of different post office saving schemes with their new interest rates and benefits
India Post offers a variety of post office savings plans that offer safe investments and returns. There are a variety of risk-free investing opportunities available in all of India's post offices.
The scheme includes - Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen, and Sukanya Samriddhi among others.
1. Public Provident Fund (PPF)
The annual interest rate for Public Provident Fund (PPF) is 7.1 percent which is compounded annually. The minimum fee is Rs 500, and the maximum amount that can be paid in a fiscal year is Rs 1,50,000.
2. National Savings Certificate (NSC)
The annual interest rate for Public Provident Fund (PPF) is 7 percent which is compounded annually.
3. Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme (SCSS)
The annual interest rate for this plan is 8%. The maximum limit of investment is Rs 15 lakh.
4. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
The rate of interest of this scheme is up to 7.6 percent which is calculated annually and compounded annually.
5. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
The interest rate of this scheme is up to 7.2 percent, which is compounded annually. The amount invested in this scheme gets doubled in 120 months.