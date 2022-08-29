Search icon
Indian Railways: Order food in train via WhatsApp using your PNR number, know how

Indian Railway passengers can now order food through a WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps by using their PNR number.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Aug 29, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

Indian Railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling by using their PNR number.

IRCTC’s food delivery service Zoop has recently partnered with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps.

1. WhatsApp chatbot: Ziva

With the latest WhatsApp chatbot, named 'Ziva' customers can use their PNR numbers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support. Zoop ensures that the entire process is completed within WhatsApp only. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau) 

2. How to order food?

  1. You can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at +91 7042062070
  2. Travellers can click on the option: Continue to chat
  3. One can message on the number and will receive responses to search by train or station or to enter train PNR. 
  4. One has to follow the steps to order food and respond accordingly.

3. What's on the menu?

India`s first and only WhatsApp-enabled food-ordering platform allows passengers to order a variety of cuisine like veg thali, veg/chicken biryani with raita, standard/Jain special thali etc. from selected restaurants using their PNR number.

4. Services availability

The services are available at Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction and at more than 100+ A1, A and B Category railway stations.

