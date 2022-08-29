Indian Railways: Order food in train via WhatsApp using your PNR number, know how

Indian Railway passengers can now order food through a WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps by using their PNR number.

IRCTC’s food delivery service Zoop has recently partnered with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps.