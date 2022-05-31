Now you have to pay more premium for THESE two insurance schemes

The new premium rates of the two flagship schemes for social security are effective from June 1, 2022.
The government on Tuesday raised the premium for its flagship insurance schemes - Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) in order to make them economically viable.
The new premium rates of the two flagship schemes for social security are effective from June 1, 2022. In percentage terms, the premium increase is 32 per cent in case of PMJJBY and 67 per cent for PMSBY.
The decision has been taken in view of the long-standing adverse claims experience of the schemes, it added.
1. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)
The premium rate of PMJJBY has been revised upward to Rs 1.25 per day, translating into an increase from Rs 330 to Rs 436 annually.
The number of active subscribers enrolled under PMJJBY was 6.4 crore as of March 31, 2022.
The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)
The annual premium for PMSBY has been hiked from Rs 12 to Rs 20, an official statement said. The number of active subscribers enrolled under PMSBY as of March 31, 2022, was 22 crore.
The PMSBY offers insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years with a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.
3. Premium and claim
Claims under both schemes have been deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) route.
Since the launch of the PMSBY, an amount of Rs 1,134 crore has been collected by the implementing insurers towards premium and claims of Rs 2,513 crore have been paid as on March 31, 2022.
Further, an amount of Rs 9,737 crore has been collected by the implementing insurers towards premium and claims of Rs 14,144 crore have been paid under PMJJBY as on March 31, 2022.
4. Revised rates
Revised rates would also encourage other private insurers to come on board for implementing the schemes, thereby increasing the saturation of the schemes among the eligible target population, especially those who are underserved or unserved.
A target has been set to increase the coverage from 6.4 crore to 15 crore under PMJJBY and from 22 crore to 37 crore under PMSBY in the next five years.