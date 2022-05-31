Now you have to pay more premium for THESE two insurance schemes

The new premium rates of the two flagship schemes for social security are effective from June 1, 2022.

The government on Tuesday raised the premium for its flagship insurance schemes - Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) in order to make them economically viable.

The new premium rates of the two flagship schemes for social security are effective from June 1, 2022. In percentage terms, the premium increase is 32 per cent in case of PMJJBY and 67 per cent for PMSBY.

The decision has been taken in view of the long-standing adverse claims experience of the schemes, it added.