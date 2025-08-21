National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
PERSONAL FINANCE
Shweta Singh | Aug 21, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
1.Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)
The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a safe, central government-backed savings scheme. This scheme is valid for people above 60 years. It offers an interest rate of 8.2 %. It allows investment from Rs 1000 up tp Rs 30 lakh. The interest can be paid every 3 months, after the first investment, and the amount can be invested individually or jointly. The scheme runs for 5 years and can be extended to 3 more years.
2.Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS)
The Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS) is a low-risk monthly income under the Finance Ministry. This scheme gives an interest rate of 7.4% pa and changes every 3 months. It offers investment from Rs 1500up to Rs 4.5 lakh. The scheme lock-in period is 5 years, and you visit your closest post office to start this scheme.
3.Fixed Deposits With Banks
Bank fixed deposits are a better choice for senior citizens as they offer slightly higher interest rates compared to other investors. Every bank sets its own tenures and interest rates, usually offering interest rates between 6.5 per cent to 8.00 per cent. People aged 60 years and above can open a senior citizen fixed deposit.
4.National Pension System (NPS)
The National Pension System (NPS) is known for its affordability and tax-efficient retirement savings plan. Anyone between the ages of 18 to 60 years can invest money monthly or through a systematic savings plan to get a secure retirement income. You can open your NPS account individually with any of the national banks.
5.Mutual Funds
Debt Mutual Funds or Hybrid Mutual Funds are a good option for senior citizens with minimal to no equity. If you are retired and need to park money for a short time, you can choose short-term Debt Funds. Such debt funds offer better returns than bank FDs. On the other hand, Hybrid Funds offer both debt and equity exposure. You can start investing through SIPs or make a lump sum investment.