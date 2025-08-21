Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?

THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here

When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts

'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller

EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomePhotos

PERSONAL FINANCE

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

These five FD and retirement schemes can help secure your money during old age.

Shweta Singh | Aug 21, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

1.Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)
1

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a safe, central government-backed savings scheme. This scheme is valid for people above 60 years. It offers an interest rate of 8.2 %. It allows investment from Rs 1000 up tp Rs 30 lakh. The interest can be paid every 3 months, after the first investment, and the amount can be invested individually or jointly. The scheme runs for 5 years and can be extended to 3 more years. 

 

Advertisement

2.Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS)

Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS)
2

The Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS) is a low-risk monthly income under the Finance Ministry. This scheme gives an interest rate of 7.4% pa and changes every 3 months. It offers investment from Rs 1500up to Rs 4.5 lakh. The scheme lock-in period is 5 years, and you visit your closest post office to start this scheme. 

 

3.Fixed Deposits With Banks

Fixed Deposits With Banks
3

Bank fixed deposits are a better choice for senior citizens as they offer slightly higher interest rates compared to other investors. Every bank sets its own tenures and interest rates, usually offering interest rates between 6.5 per cent to 8.00 per cent. People aged 60 years and above can open a senior citizen fixed deposit. 

 

4.National Pension System (NPS)

National Pension System (NPS)
4

The National Pension System (NPS) is known for its affordability and tax-efficient retirement savings plan. Anyone between the ages of 18 to 60 years can invest money monthly or through a systematic savings plan to get a secure retirement income. You can open your NPS account individually with any of the national banks.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds
5

Debt Mutual Funds or Hybrid Mutual Funds are a good option for senior citizens with minimal to no equity. If you are retired and need to park money for a short time, you can choose short-term Debt Funds. Such debt funds offer better returns than bank FDs. On the other hand, Hybrid Funds offer both debt and equity exposure. You can start investing through SIPs or make a lump sum investment.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods: 'One day, I woke up and…'
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE