National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

1 . Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a safe, central government-backed savings scheme. This scheme is valid for people above 60 years. It offers an interest rate of 8.2 %. It allows investment from Rs 1000 up tp Rs 30 lakh. The interest can be paid every 3 months, after the first investment, and the amount can be invested individually or jointly. The scheme runs for 5 years and can be extended to 3 more years.