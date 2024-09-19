ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

The Income Tax Department in India may reject your ITR form for several reasons.
Facing the rejection of your Income Tax Return (ITR) form can be frustrating. However, the good news is that understanding the common reasons behind rejection can help you avoid such issues. The Income Tax Department in India may reject your ITR form for several reasons. Here are a few common ones:
1. Incomplete or inaccurate information
Errors such as incorrect personal details, income figures, or deductions can lead to ITR rejection. Double-check all entries before submission to avoid processing delays, rejection, or penalties. Thoroughly proofread the form, especially numerical data and codes, to ensure accuracy.
2. Income discrepancies
If the income declared in your ITR doesn't match what's reported by your employer (Form 16) or other sources, your form may be rejected. The tax department cross-checks data from multiple sources, so ensure consistency in your income reporting. If discrepancies exist, provide a clear explanation when filing.
3. Incorrect tax assessment
Calculation errors in taxable income, deductions, or exemptions can result in rejection. It's important to follow the latest tax rules when calculating your liability. Be mindful of any changes in tax rates or regulations to avoid mistakes.
4. Timely submission
Filing your ITR before the deadline is crucial. Missing the due date increases the chances of rejection and can lead to penalties. Submit your return well in advance to avoid last-minute complications.
5. Failure to include a signature or verification
Omitting a physical signature or failing to complete the electronic verification (e-verification) process can cause your ITR to be rejected. Ensure that all required signatures and verifications are completed after submission.