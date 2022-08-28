How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI

ICICI Bank offers banking services for WhatsApp around-the-clock. Additionally, non-ICICI Bank clients can use the ATMs, branches, and offers of ICICI Bank. The ICICI Bank's WhatsApp banking service allows customers to apply for instant loans, use InstaSave, make fixed-deposit payments, pay bills, trade services, and check the status of the delivery of their debit card, credit card, chequebook, passbook and many more.

Add the number 8640086400 to your contacts and Say ‘Hi’ on 8640086400 from your registered mobile number. You can also give a missed call or SMS OPTIN to 9542000030 to start conversation by getting a secure and interactive menu on your mobile screen through WhatsApp messaging platform. To avail the services in Hindi, follow the same procedure through the given number- 9324953010.