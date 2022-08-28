Search icon
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI

The bank offers digital banking services through its net banking and mobile banking platforms and now on WhatsApp too.

  Aug 28, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

Digital banking is most suited for customers of all age groups, especially older citizens because it enables you to easily execute all basic banking activities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The bank offers digital banking services through its net banking and mobile banking platforms, but in the modern world, WhatsApp is also a feasible choice. If you're a client of one of the main banks in the country, such as SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda (BoB), or Axis Bank, here is how to sign up for WhatsApp banking services. 

1. ICICI WhatsApp banking service

ICICI WhatsApp banking service
1/5

ICICI Bank offers banking services for WhatsApp around-the-clock. Additionally, non-ICICI Bank clients can use the ATMs, branches, and offers of ICICI Bank. The ICICI Bank's WhatsApp banking service allows customers to apply for instant loans, use InstaSave, make fixed-deposit payments, pay bills, trade services, and check the status of the delivery of their debit card, credit card, chequebook, passbook and many more.
Add the number 8640086400 to your contacts and Say ‘Hi’ on 8640086400 from your registered mobile number. You can also give a missed call or SMS OPTIN to 9542000030 to start conversation by getting a secure and interactive menu on your mobile screen through WhatsApp messaging platform. To avail the services in Hindi, follow the same procedure through the given number- 9324953010.

2. SBI WhatsApp banking service

SBI WhatsApp banking service
2/5

India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has begun WhatsApp Banking services, through which customers can avail of certain banking services by using WhatsApp. Customers can sign up for WhatsApp banking service. Send an SMS to 7208933148 provide your consent for using the services with the text WAREG, your account number, and a space between them by the registered mobile number only. You will receive a message from SBI’s number, text ‘Hi' on 90226 90226 and find various options to choose from the service. 

3. HDFC WhatsApp banking service

HDFC WhatsApp banking service
3/5

HDFC bank announced the launch of its updated HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking services in a tweet. Customers can now easily speak to HDFC and take advantage of more than 90 services and transactions available around-the-clock through HDFC Bank Chat Banking, which is a chat service on WhatsApp. Save the chat banking number 7070022222 in your contacts and send “Hi” or “Register” in WhatsApp from your bank registered mobile number. You will receive an SMS with your customer ID and one-time password. After registering, you will receive several options to pick the service which will guide you.

4. Bank of Baroda WhatsApp banking service

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp banking service
4/5

Bank of Baroda is pioneer in customer centric initiatives which aims to provide convenience in availing banking services with safety and security. The Bank of Baroda (BoBWhatsApp )'s Banking Service is available in Hindi and English on domestic Indian mobile numbers as well as international ones from a few other nations. Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your mobile contact list. Text a “HI" on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation. By starting a conversation, it would mean that you are agreeing to the terms and conditions of WhatsApp Banking. Further, you will be able to avail the services digitally.

5. Axis Bank WhatsApp banking service

Axis Bank WhatsApp banking service
5/5

Axis bank provides fixed-deposit services through this initiative, along with account-related services including account balance, mini-statements, order cheque books, open video KYC Instant Savings Accounts, and block debit card. Send a Hi on 7036165000 at WhatsApp and get subscribed with Axis Bank WhatsApp Banking. After subscribing, you will receive a welcome message via WhatsApp, from our Business Account. This will confirm your subscription to the service.

