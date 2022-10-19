Search icon
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022:Here is a list of the best earbuds you can buy for under Rs 2,500, including options from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and more.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 19, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Flipkart Big Diwali sale has officially begun. Flipkart Plus subscribers can now shop the offer. The offer will be available to everyone from today. As part of the Big Diwali sale, if you use an SBI Bank card to pay for your online purchase, you’ll immediately receive a 10% discount and an additional 10% is offered when you pay with a Paytm wallet or UPI. Here’s a compiled list of earbuds from OnePlus, Realme, Boat and Oppo that you can purchase under Rs. 2,500. 

1. OnePlus Nord Buds Bluetooth Headset

OnePlus Nord Buds Bluetooth Headset
1/5

The OnePlus Nord Buds Bluetooth headphone is priced at Rs. 2,299. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be music to your ears with big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass & crisp clear sound. The flagship-level battery life delivers up to 30 hrs of non-stop music on a single charge.

2. Realme Buds Q2 Neo Bluetooth Headset

Realme Buds Q2 Neo Bluetooth Headset
2/5

Realme Buds Q2 Neo Earphones are available at Rs. 1,099. This Bluetooth headset offers a playtime of up to 20 hours. Featuring a 10 mm driver with Bass Boost and a PEEk+TPU polymer diaphragm help deliver thumping beats for an impactful music experience. 

3. Boat Airdopes 161

Boat Airdopes 161
3/5

Boat Airdopes 161 is presently available at Rs. 1,199.  It comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.1 wireless technology. The 10mm drivers in the earbuds are there to deliver an immersive listening time.

4. OPPO Enco Buds

OPPO Enco Buds
4/5

OPPO Enco Buds is priced at 1,399 rupees. This wireless headset comes with 24 hours battery life. There are no latency issues and the super latency mode(game mode) is really very good for gamers.

5. Boat Airdopes 131 PRO

Boat Airdopes 131 PRO
5/5

Boat Airdopes 131 PRO is available at Rs. 1,199 on Flipkart. It comes with 11mm Drivers, 45Hrs Playback, ASAP Charge & Quad Mic ENx bluetooth headset. 

