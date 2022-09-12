Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit

The average interest rate of these banks is 6.9 percent for FDs with tenure around 5 years.
After three consecutive repo rate hikes by Reserve Bank of India several banks have raised interest rates on Fixed Deposits for a tenor of 5 years. The cumulative rate hike is 140 basis points between May and August to curb rising inflation. The highest interest rates are offered by small finance banks, followed by foreign banks and small private banks. In comparison to other banks, the public sector banks are not as competitive in raising interest rates. For FDs with a tenor of approximately five years, the top 10 banks' average interest rates are 6.9 percent.
Fixed deposits provide regular intervals of liquidity and assured interest income. FDs can be helpful while building an emergency corpus because of the abundant liquidity they guarantee. Here is a list of banks that offer the best interest rates on FDs for tenors around 5 years.