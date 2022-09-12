Search icon
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit

The average interest rate of these banks is 6.9 percent for FDs with tenure around 5 years.

After three consecutive repo rate hikes by Reserve Bank of India several banks have raised interest rates on Fixed Deposits for a tenor of 5 years. The cumulative rate hike is 140 basis points between May and August to curb rising inflation. The highest interest rates are offered by small finance banks, followed by foreign banks and small private banks. In comparison to other banks, the public sector banks are not as competitive in raising interest rates. For FDs with a tenor of approximately five years, the top 10 banks' average interest rates are 6.9 percent.
 
Fixed deposits provide regular intervals of liquidity and assured interest income. FDs can be helpful while building an emergency corpus because of the abundant liquidity they guarantee. Here is a list of banks that offer the best interest rates on FDs for tenors around 5 years.

1. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Among small finance banks, Ujjivan bank offers the best interest rates on Fixed Deposit which is 7.5%. The interest rate is applicable for a fixed deposit of Rs 1 lakh. The investment tenure is 75 months.

2. Jana Small Finance Bank

This bank offers 7.25 on Fixed deposits of 1 lakh rupees. The investment tenure is 1825 days.

3. AU Small Finance Bank

On FDs of Rs 1 lakh, AU Small Finance Bank offers 6.9% interest. 60 to 120 months is the investment tenor.

4. IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank

These two banks offer the best interest rates among private banks. On FDs of Rs. 1 lakh, they offer 6.75% on interest. The investment tenure is 1.5 years to below 61 months at IndusInd Bank. At Yes bank the investment tenure is 18 months to 10 years. 

5. DCB Bank

On FDs of Rs 1 lakh, DCB Bank offers an interest rate of 6.6 percent. 18 months to 10 years is the investment tenor. 

