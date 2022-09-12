Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit

After three consecutive repo rate hikes by Reserve Bank of India several banks have raised interest rates on Fixed Deposits for a tenor of 5 years. The cumulative rate hike is 140 basis points between May and August to curb rising inflation. The highest interest rates are offered by small finance banks, followed by foreign banks and small private banks. In comparison to other banks, the public sector banks are not as competitive in raising interest rates. For FDs with a tenor of approximately five years, the top 10 banks' average interest rates are 6.9 percent.