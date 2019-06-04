Here is how to link your mobile number to your Aadhaar

Registration of mobile number with Aadhaar will help avail various government facilities
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that you will no longer be able to download a soft copy of your Aadhaar if your phone number is not linked to your Aadhaar account. It has also linking of a mobile number with Aadhaar would be mandatory for availing government and non-government services, subsidies, pensions, scholarships, social benefits, banking services, insurance services, etc.
1. UIDAI issues instruction how to order Aadhaar reprint
The UIDAI tweeted this:
You cannot download your Aadhaar if you do not have Aadhaar registered mobile number. But you can #OrderAadhaarReprint from: https://t.co/IZJUhk9e3Y pic.twitter.com/PMvrw8LkBO— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 2, 2019
2. Here are simple steps to register mobile number with UIDAI
To get a hardcopy of Aadhaar card, one needs to wait for 15 days. You can visit the nearest Permanent Enrolment Center to register your mobile number. Fill the Aadhaar Correction Form and mention your current mobile that has to be updated in Aadhaar. Submit the form and provide your biometrics for authentication. Once your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar, you will start receiving Aadhaar OTPs for availing a number of facilities.
The same procedures have to be followed for any correction that may need to be done.
3. Not in a hurry? You can order an Aadhaar reprint
If you are not in a hurry, then you can order an Aadhaar reprint in these nine simple steps. UIDAI tweeted these steps:
#OrderAadhaarReprint in few easy steps. The service has a nominal charge of Rs. 50 (payable online) that includes GST & Speed Post Charges. Read more here: https://t.co/Tg6vvDIFSx pic.twitter.com/QGEdvn3Tq1— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 30, 2019